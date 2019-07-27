Opposition not strong enough to change Senate Chairman: Usman Buzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th July, 2019) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Saturday said that the opposition is not strong enough to stage protests and change Senate chairman." The opposition is not such strong that it can stage protests and change Senate chairman", he said this in a statement here Saturday;.He held opposition is anxious to get back in power, but the failure of the ‘Black Day' protests is writing on the wall for it.

"People of Pakistan do not want politics of anarchy and they completely trust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan."The opposition is having no any agenda for Pakistan's progress as these elements work to serve their personal interests rather than national interests ."Pakistan cannot move forward with these rejected people from the past.

Naya Pakistan will prosper with fresh mindset and new vision, he underlined.