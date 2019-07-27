UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Not Strong Enough To Change Senate Chairman: Usman Buzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 12:36 PM

Opposition not strong enough to change Senate Chairman: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th July, 2019) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Saturday said that the opposition is not strong enough to stage protests and change Senate chairman." The opposition is not such strong that it can stage protests and change Senate chairman", he said this in a statement here Saturday;.He held opposition is anxious to get back in power, but the failure of the ‘Black Day' protests is writing on the wall for it.

"People of Pakistan do not want politics of anarchy and they completely trust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan."The opposition is having no any agenda for Pakistan's progress as these elements work to serve their personal interests rather than national interests ."Pakistan cannot move forward with these rejected people from the past.

Naya Pakistan will prosper with fresh mindset and new vision, he underlined.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Progress From Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Earthquake tremors felt in Swat

8 minutes ago

CNIC mandatory for shopping above Rs50,000 from Au ..

26 minutes ago

Firdous Jamal makes ageist comments for Mahira Kha ..

37 minutes ago

Ivanka Trump offers support to Pakistan for women ..

1 hour ago

Eye witness in Mureed Abbas murder case passes awa ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharifâ€™s adviser Irfan Siddiqui arrested

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.