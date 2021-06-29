Opposition not supporting govt for reforms: Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Vawda on Monday said that Opposition parties are not taking interest in public welfare works.

The Opposition is not supporting the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for reforming the system, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The people had given heavy mandate to PTI for resolving their issues, he said.

The Opposition members are making hue and cry in the assembly session and using derogatory remarks against the parliamentarians, he said adding that such indecent behavior shown by political parties could not help address public issues.

There is a need to work on legislation and reforms in national accountability bureau, he said. He urged the Opposition party leaders to avoid wasting time and come forward for development of Pakistan.

To a question about leader of Pakistan Muslim League, he said Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had left the country after hoodwinking the courts and nation.