UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Not Supporting Govt For Reforms: Vawda

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:40 AM

Opposition not supporting govt for reforms: Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Vawda on Monday said that Opposition parties are not taking interest in public welfare works.

The Opposition is not supporting the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for reforming the system, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The people had given heavy mandate to PTI for resolving their issues, he said.

The Opposition members are making hue and cry in the assembly session and using derogatory remarks against the parliamentarians, he said adding that such indecent behavior shown by political parties could not help address public issues.

There is a need to work on legislation and reforms in national accountability bureau, he said. He urged the Opposition party leaders to avoid wasting time and come forward for development of Pakistan.

To a question about leader of Pakistan Muslim League, he said Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had left the country after hoodwinking the courts and nation.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Hue Muslim TV Government Opposition Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa takes notice of f ..

11 minutes ago

PTI become most popular political force in AJK: Sa ..

11 minutes ago

DR Congo city closes schools, markets after weeken ..

23 minutes ago

Minorities to be taught their own religious curric ..

23 minutes ago

Turkey to Develop Cyber-Defense Mechanism - Erdoga ..

24 minutes ago

No room for corruption in society: President

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.