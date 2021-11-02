UrduPoint.com

Opposition Not Taking Interest In Country's Development, Prosperity: Farrukh Habib

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:38 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that the Opposition was not taking any interest for the development and prosperity of the country but they were working for their vested interests

The government was ready to discuss every issue with opposition including ordinance of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and reforms of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he added.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that head of the state should be impartial from all political affairs.

He said that according to the new ordinance of the NAB, the President freely use the discretionary powers to terminate the Chairman NAB at anytime.

To a question, the minister said that all the corrupt elements had problems with NAB ordinance to run away from the accountability and safe their illegal assets.

The government was focusing to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), he said adding giving right of vote to Overseas Pakistanis was top priority of the incumbent regime.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was a state institution and the government was interested to empower it at maximum level, he added.

The minister said that the government was prepared to address all reservation of the opposition regarding the usage of EVMs but they were not taking interest to resolve the issue and creating more problems and ambiguity about this new free, fair and transparent system.

