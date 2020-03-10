UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Not Taking Seriousness In Legislation Over Issues: Zartaj

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

Opposition not taking seriousness in legislation over issues: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull on Monday said the opposition parties were not taking seriousness in legislation in the Parliament over important national issues.

The Parliament had passed the intellectual property of Pakistan bill today by calling it Geographical Indication (GI) but the opposition had walk out over it, she said talking to a private news channel.

The minister urged Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif to return to the country and come into the Parliament to address issues of common people.

She alleged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had not established a single standard hospital during his regimes where he could get best medical treatment.

She said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had signed long term and expensive agreements of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Replying to a question, she said inquiry report on wheat and sugar issues would be surfaced soon and Prime Minister Imran Khan would take actions against involved.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Parliament Gas Muslim Government Wheat Best Opposition

Recent Stories

UN Assistant Chief for Humanitarian Affairs Schedu ..

19 minutes ago

Prime Minister to launch 'Data4Pakistan' portal on ..

20 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

1 hour ago

Arteta says no easy answer despite inside knowledg ..

20 minutes ago

London Exchange Closes With Russian Companies Losi ..

20 minutes ago

EU's Michel Hopes to Bridge Gap With Turkey on Syr ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.