Opposition not to be able to develop consensus on replacing Sanjrani: Nadeem Afzal Chan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Monday said the opposition parties would not be able to develop a consensus on replacing Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

Both Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would play a bargaining game on the matter, he said talking to a private news channel.

The spokesman said there were two narratives prevailing in PML-N, that of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was endorsing the narrative of Nawaz Sharif while Asif Ali Zardari was supporting Shehbaz Sharif.

Not a single corruption case was registered against the leaders of opposition parties during the ongoing tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said and added that accountability process would be carried out against corrupt elements in a transparent manner.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution and it was not under the control of the government.

Replying to a question, he categorically said Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in freedom of expression.