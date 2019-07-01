Opposition not to be able to develop consensus on replacing Sanjrani: Nadeem Afzal Chan

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:47 PM
Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Monday said the opposition parties would not be able to develop a consensus on replacing Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani
Both Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would play a bargaining game on the matter, he said talking to a private news channel.
The spokesman said there were two narratives prevailing in PML-N, that of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was endorsing the narrative of Nawaz Sharif while Asif Ali Zardari was supporting Shehbaz Sharif.
Not a single corruption case was registered against the leaders of opposition parties during the ongoing tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said and added that accountability process would be carried out against corrupt elements in a transparent manner.
Nadeem Afzal Chan said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution and it was not under the control of the government.
Replying to a question, he categorically said Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in freedom of expression.