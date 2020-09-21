UrduPoint.com
Opposition Not To Opt For Sit-in: Sheikh Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said the Opposition parties would never choose the option of sit-in protest against the government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Peoples Party would not present resignations from Sindh assembly.

Terming Nawaz Sharif Speech in Opposition's APC as political gimmicks, he said that the PML-N leader had buried the politics of Opposition parties.

