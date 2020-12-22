UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Not To Tender Resignations, Hold Long March: Fawad Chaudhry Fawad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 03:19 PM

Opposition not to tender resignations, hold long march: Fawad Chaudhry Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday claimed that politics was back to normal in the country and opposition would not hold long march or give resignations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday claimed that politics was back to normal in the country and opposition would not hold long march or give resignations.

In a tweet, the federal minister said, "Neither there will be any long march, nor resignations from opposition parties' members.

All will work in their salaries. Politics is back to normal".

The minister said, "Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto are merely showpieces while decisions are to be made by Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari as they wanted to get rid of their cases and not bothered about anything else".

"Why should anyone waste his time in negotiating with the children (Bilawal and Maryam)?", he asked.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Long March All From Opposition

Recent Stories

UNHCR, Air Arabia launch advocacy campaign to mark ..

21 minutes ago

Winners for HIPA&#039;s Instagram Photo Contest an ..

36 minutes ago

Rapid urbanization sans planning adversely affecti ..

1 minute ago

New high-speed railway goes into operation in Yang ..

2 minutes ago

Chrysanthemum flowers exhibition at Romi Park attr ..

2 minutes ago

Germany bans UK, S.Africa arrivals until Jan 6

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.