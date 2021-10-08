Opposition not willing to support govt on EVM, electoral reforms: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan on Friday said that Opposition parties were not willing to support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on electronic voting machine, and electoral reforms.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the Opposition parties were not interested to see progress in Pakistan.

He said the EVM was a modern technology which must be used in the next elections for transparency in the system.

The incumbent government wanted to provide rights of voting to overseas Pakistanis but Opposition was unwilling to discuss important issues at the forum of Parliament, he lamented.

The government has brought National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Ordinance to ensure supremacy of law in the country, he said.

Expressing dismay over the attitude of Opposition parties, he said the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, wanted to close doors of NAB to get rid of corruption and money laundering cases.

He said that PTI government was committed to eliminate corruption from the society.