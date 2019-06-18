UrduPoint.com
Opposition On What Basis Is Terming Budget Anti People: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 03:29 PM

Opposition on what basis is terming budget anti people: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special advisor to PM on information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said opposition on what basis is dubbing budget anti people without hearing and reading it

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th June, 2019) Special advisor to PM on information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said opposition on what basis is dubbing budget anti people without hearing and reading it.She tweeted "why those who had driven the national economy to the brink of disaster are out to squeeze more oil from the people.

The political parties are seeking services of Maulana Fazlur Rehman who has been defeated in general election. This shows people are not with them.She further said the nascent politicians lack political maturity.

They don't have perception this budget is guarantor of rights of people of all the provinces including Sindh. Opposition should not show enmity to the people of Sindh out of their rivalry against PTI.

She held PTI government has earmarked additional Rs 200 billion for Sindh as compared to past.

A sum of Rs 815 billion has been allocated for Sindh in the current fiscal year as compared to allocation of Rs 616 billion under NFC during the outgoing financial year. This is proof the greater importance government is attaching to federating units.

Special priority has been given to the development of tribal districts which have been merged into Balochistan and KP.She held those who have announced that they will not allow the budget to be passed are not sincere in the development of federation and provinces;

