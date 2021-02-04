UrduPoint.com
Opposition Only Interested In Getting Rid Of Corruption Cases: Ch Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 03:50 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that the opposition is only interested in getting rid of their corruption cases

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that the opposition is only interested in getting rid of their corruption cases.

Responding to a tweet of Pakistan Muslim League leader, Ahsan Iqbal, the federal minister said "All your interest is that how your cases would end and this cannot be done through this assembly.

Therefore; you have decided not to let the assembly run".

He continued, "Neither policy and performance are your issue nor are you a serious opposition".

The tweet came in response to the tweet of Ahsan Iqbal who stated that it has been told in the national assembly clearly that the opposition will listen to the government only if it would talk about performance and policy.

