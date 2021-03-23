UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Only Protecting Personal, Political Interests: Governor

Sumaira FH 54 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that that the opposition parties were only safeguarding personal and political interests as they had no concern for the nation.

He said that differences in PDM would be beneficial for the government, adding that "I have been saying for months that all 11 parties in PDM have their own narratives and ideologies that are conflicting as well." He was talking to media after inaugurating the first project of restoration of filtration plants under Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority at Mahmoodpura here.

Chairman Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Dr Shakeel, PTI member Jamshed Cheema and Political Secretary to Governor Punjab Mian Kashif Iqbal and others were also present.

The Governor said that differences in PDM had proved that there was no unity and consensus among the PDM parties on any issue.

To a question, he said that the opposition should accept the mandate of the government and let the PTI to complete its five years' government, adding that if the government would fail to deliver, the people would not vote for it in the next elections so that the opposition should wait until next general elections.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that the opposition's plans would fail as the government would complete the constitutional term.

