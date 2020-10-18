Opposition only want choas : Shoukat Yousafzai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Labour and Culture , Shoukat Yousafzai on Sunday said that opposition only wanted disturbance and choas in the country.

He termed the opposition parties rally in Gujranwala as totally flop show to attract common people.

In a statement ,he said that opposition parties should first tell the nation for what purpose the rally was held.

He said Nawaz Sharif called himself a lion but sitting in London instead of coming country to face corruption charges.

He said a convicted person from abroad was conspiracy against elected government.

Shoukat Yousafzai said that PTI single handedly pull large crowds and held huge rallies with public support but 11- parties opposition parties failed to fill a sports ground.

He said people have rejected narrative of the opposition which only wanted to get NRO and stop accountability process.

Shoukat Yousafzai condemned slang language used during speeches reflecting frustration of the opposition parties.