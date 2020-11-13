UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Openly Insulted Public Mandate: Ali Zaidi

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Opposition openly insulted public mandate: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday said that instead of respecting the mandate given to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), opposition openly insulted the public mandate.

In a statement, the Minister said that the time for hereditary and family monopolies has now come to an end.

He said in the year 2020, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan rose at the global level as one of the important player, adding Maryam Nawaz and her father were still stuck in the decade of 90s.

He said Maryam revealed the real reason for the existence of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and told the nation that the only reason for her dispute was to save herself and her convicted fathers and brothers.

The time for the Changa Manga politics has ended in the decade of 90s, he added.

The Minister said the invitation by Maryam to the army after overthrowing the elected government was a moment of concern for the people loyal to the constitution and democracy.

Her latest stance showed that the slogan of "respect the vote" was a drama, he added.

He said those who were shouting about the respect for vote and were leveling allegations against the army are now talking about negotiations with the army.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Army Democracy Vote Manga Ali Haider 2020 Family Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah museums awarded ‘Accessible for Disabili ..

40 minutes ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Sindh’s Talha ..

42 minutes ago

CTD arrests two most wanted terrorists in Karachi

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PHC CJ ..

1 hour ago

PM says successive govts completely neglected Balo ..

2 hours ago

Training of Trainers on Business Models for Calf R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.