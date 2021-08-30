Opposition organizing public meetings for personal interests: Farrukh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Sunday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), is organizing public meetings in different areas of the country for personal interests.

The Opposition parties didn't have any interest with public issues, he said while talking to ptv.

The Opposition, he said wanted national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), to get rid of corruption cases. Expressing dismay over negative agenda of PDM, he said these political party leaders are engaged in conducting public gatherings despite COVID 19, tense situation.

Farrukh Habib said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government is well aware of public issues and taking all possible steps for public welfare.

He said health cards have been provided to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa while the facility has also been extended to Punjab areas.

Elaborating policies of the incumbent government, he said, Kamyab Jawan Programe, housing scheme for people of low income group and Ehsaas program are operating in the country to alleviate poverty.

Commenting on Afghan issue, he said Pakistan was playing a vital role for peace in Afghanistan. He said current leaders of Afghanistan are realizing the facts and sacrifices of Pakistan in war against terror.

Replying to a question about Indian negative motives against neighboring country, he said India had been involved in funding for subversive activities against Pakistan. "We are apprising the world community about aggressive designs of Indian leaders towards this region, " he said.

Pakistan, he said wanted a stable government in Afghanistan. He said the government of Pakistan would continue its role for permanent peace in the Afghan region.