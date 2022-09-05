Opposition parliamentarians for increasing cost of ADP 2022-23 for education sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :In an unprecedented move, Members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from opposition parties' on Monday presented shadow budget recommendations for increasing allocation against Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) sector in Annual Development Plan 2022-2023 to improve girls' education in the province.

Addressing a press conference here, the opposition members said that their recommendations were presented to KP E&SE department on the basis of review of Annual Development Plan (ADP), with a special focus on addressing the retention, enrollment, transition and dropout issues to improve girls' secondary education.

The shadow budget document reflected the demand for equity-based allocation against specific schemes, efficient spending, increased cost and inclusion of girls' specific schemes. They recommended new schemes should include free transportation facilities, nutrition, and health and hygiene provisions for girls.

The members of the opposition parties in a press conference emphasized that spending better for girls' education requires a conscious focus on leveraging domestic financing towards gender equality in education.

The press conference highlighted that the data of BISP survey revealed 2.9 million out of school girls and many of those in schools are not learning and lack of access to education holds girls and women back from exercising their agency and realizing their potential.

MPA Naeema Kishwar said, "Opposition parties' aim to suggest better equity-based options for girls education and our recommendations presented to the Education department present significant changes designed to improve girls' education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

" Shagufta Malik of ANP said, "The girls' education faces multifaceted challenges which includes socio-economic, structural and policy level issues. Addressing the issues require gender-responsive measures to transform the education system and resource allocation equitably, effectively and efficiently." Baseerat Bibi of Balochistan Awami Party said the data of BISP 2021 painted a grimmer situation for the merged districts as 74.4 percent of girls and 38.5 percent of boys in that age group are not attending school.

In North Waziristan 66pc children, followed by 63pc in Bajaur, 61pc in North Waziristan, 51pc in Mohmand and Khyber, and 47pc in Kurram and Orakzai are not attending school.

She said, "We need deep structural changes to tackle barriers to girls' education, and to ensure that education does not perpetuate unequal power structures, and serve as a force to accelerate sustainable gender equality results at scale and achieve full inclusion." Shazia Aurangzeb, Provincial Vice President PML-N KP said, "The changes we are asking the Education Department through shadow budget recommendations to consider are bold but thoughtful and they provide a pathway to reduce gender parity in education."Whereas, Amna Sardar, Ex MPA and President Women Youth wing PML-N KP said, "Our party recognises that progress for girls' education requires a whole-system approach that tackles gender-based discrimination and challenges within education system. Our leadership is committed to championing girls' education through promoting legislative and policy change."