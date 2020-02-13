UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Parliamentary Performance Disappointing:Federal Minister For Science And Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:42 PM

Opposition parliamentary performance disappointing:Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that the opposition parties parliamentary performance was disappointing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that the opposition parties parliamentary performance was disappointing.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said that PPP and PML-N were in government for the last 40 years but were unable to tolerate PTI government for five years.

He said that the attitude of both the parties in the Parliament House was not appropriated. He said that Parliament's environment would be spoiled by use of abusive language. He said that there were billions of rupees of corruption charges against the opposition leader. He said that government had no administrative control on National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said that PPP had always spoiled assembly environment when National Accountability Bureau (NAB) invited them for questioning.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that he was not expecting that PPP would make personal attacks in the session of National Assembly. He said PPP was much interested in spoiling the environment of the session.

He said that opposition had also failed to share any proposal in the debate on the economic issues.

He said that social media was taking the space of the formal media and the need for the digital media was increasing.

He said that it was now time to regulate social media. He said that the digital media could be used for the issuing advertisements, which would create more problems for the formal media.

He said that the regulations under consideration were not aimed to ban social media. He said that this will restrict fake accounts being used against people, adding that it will be easy for the authorities to control it.

Related Topics

Assembly Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Social Media Media Government Share Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Al Maktoum College in Dundee to celebrate conclusi ..

54 seconds ago

DP World to acquire majority stake in TIS containe ..

16 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs Lahore High Court (LHC) to c ..

9 minutes ago

Workshop on film making, related aspects to be hel ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan UAE review preparations for upcoming JMC ..

12 minutes ago

Japan, South Kurils Hit by Magnitude 7.0 Earthquak ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.