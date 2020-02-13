Opposition parliamentary performance disappointing:Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that the opposition parties parliamentary performance was disappointing

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said that PPP and PML-N were in government for the last 40 years but were unable to tolerate PTI government for five years.

He said that the attitude of both the parties in the Parliament House was not appropriated. He said that Parliament's environment would be spoiled by use of abusive language. He said that there were billions of rupees of corruption charges against the opposition leader. He said that government had no administrative control on National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said that PPP had always spoiled assembly environment when National Accountability Bureau (NAB) invited them for questioning.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that he was not expecting that PPP would make personal attacks in the session of National Assembly. He said PPP was much interested in spoiling the environment of the session.

He said that opposition had also failed to share any proposal in the debate on the economic issues.

He said that social media was taking the space of the formal media and the need for the digital media was increasing.

He said that it was now time to regulate social media. He said that the digital media could be used for the issuing advertisements, which would create more problems for the formal media.

He said that the regulations under consideration were not aimed to ban social media. He said that this will restrict fake accounts being used against people, adding that it will be easy for the authorities to control it.