Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move succeeds: Sources

The sources say that the task of no-trust-motion has been given to former president Asif Ali Zardari during the meeting held at Model Town.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2022) The opposition parties’ leaders on Wednesday agreed to nominate PML-N President and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif as the next prime minister if they successfully could move no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It was decided in a meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and leadership of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) that was held in Model Town.

The opposition leaders discussed the strategy for success of no-confidence motion as well as overall political situation of the country.

The insiders said that the PPP and PDM agreed to first bring no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan while the motions against Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser would be brought afterwards.

On Tuesday, the opposition leaders failed to make any strategy for no-trust-motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

However, on Wednesday, the opposition leaders agreed to give task of no-trust-move to former president Asif Ali Zardari. Zardari was also given the task to settle matters with the coalition partners of the ruling PTI.

Earlier, opposition parties expressed satisfaction over the progress made over the no-confidence motion; however the date for tabling the motion would be decided by the central leadership.

The majority of the attendees suggested to move no-trust-motion in Centre against Prime Minister Imran Khan first.

The Opposition leaders decided to continue contacts with allies of the government but was confident that it could also get the required number even without support of government’s coalition partners.

The sources said that Zardari said that time was running out so Imran Khan should be targeted first and others including Usman Buzdar and Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser will be dealt with later.