Opposition parties' alliance to fall apart soon: Buzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said the real agenda of the opposition parties was to protect their corruption as well as to obstruct national development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said the real agenda of the opposition parties was to protect their corruption as well as to obstruct national development.

In a statement issued here, the CM asserted that the opposition parties' alliance was unnatural and the day was not far away when it would fall apart. He regretted the opposition had no understanding of public issues and it was only united to protect their personal interests.

The CM said that people had fully understood the dual faces of the opposition and it could not mislead masses with their negative narrative. The opposition was afraid of the national development journey under Prime Minister Imran Khan and was bent upon ruining the two years hard work of the incumbent government, he added.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would complete its tenure and the opposition parties would not get anything despite their hue and cry, concluded the CM.