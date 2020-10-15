UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Parties' Alliance To Fall Apart Soon: Buzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:28 PM

Opposition parties' alliance to fall apart soon: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said the real agenda of the opposition parties was to protect their corruption as well as to obstruct national development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said the real agenda of the opposition parties was to protect their corruption as well as to obstruct national development.

In a statement issued here, the CM asserted that the opposition parties' alliance was unnatural and the day was not far away when it would fall apart. He regretted the opposition had no understanding of public issues and it was only united to protect their personal interests.

The CM said that people had fully understood the dual faces of the opposition and it could not mislead masses with their negative narrative. The opposition was afraid of the national development journey under Prime Minister Imran Khan and was bent upon ruining the two years hard work of the incumbent government, he added.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would complete its tenure and the opposition parties would not get anything despite their hue and cry, concluded the CM.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Alliance Hue Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

FA, FSc of annual exam started under SOPs in Balco ..

7 minutes ago

Pakhtunkhwa Super Cricket League-2020 from Oct 22

7 minutes ago

CDA to install security cameras at parks

7 minutes ago

India trying to sabotage peace in region: Sheikh R ..

7 minutes ago

KP Taekwondo trials to select team for National Ch ..

7 minutes ago

Number of Air Transport Passengers Sharply Fell in ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.