Opposition Parties' APC Aiming To Hide Their Corruption In Balochistan: Babar Yousafzai

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 10:44 PM

Opposition parties' APC aiming to hide their corruption in Balochistan: Babar Yousafzai

Provincial Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Babar Yousafzai on Wednesday said opposition parties has arranged All Parties Conference (APC) for trying to hide their corruptions and this APC was rejected by majority of public in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Babar Yousafzai on Wednesday said opposition parties has arranged All Parties Conference (APC) for trying to hide their corruptions and this APC was rejected by majority of public in Balochistan.

He said only members of four parities attended the APC whose leaders were present in Jails owing to charge of corruption and looting of public money in past tenure, said a statement issued here.

People had also rejected these parties in general election of 2018 owing to their corruption and they had failed to address of public problems in previous tenure, he said.

Yousafzai accused Awami National Party (ANP) of showing hypocrisy as it was part of Balochistan government and at the same time party attended APC to oppose the Federal government.

Jamiat Ulema-e- Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who had failed to win even a single seat in the general election 2018, was now claiming that polls were not fair, he said, adding opposition parties were afraid of positive measures of federal government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has pledged to eliminate corruption from the country and strict actions were being taken against corrupt people without discrimination in light of solid evidence, aiming to recover looted money from them.

He mentioned Pakistan Tehereek-e-Insaf (PTI) is going to celebrate July 25, 2019 as Thankful Day throughout of the province and in this regard, different programs would be set up in Balochistan.

PTI central government is taking all possible measures to provide relief to the masses.

