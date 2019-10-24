UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Parties Back JUI-F's Azadi March To Gain Personal Interests: Haleem Adil Sheikh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 02:49 PM

Opposition parties back JUI-F's azadi march to gain personal interests: Haleem Adil Sheikh

PTI Sindh chapter president Haleem Adil Sheikh Thursday said PML-N and PPP have backed Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman to gain their insensible demand of minus one, the people of Pakistan were fully aware of the purpose of Azadi March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :PTI Sindh chapter president Haleem Adil Sheikh Thursday said PML-N and PPP have backed Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman to gain their insensible demand of minus one, the people of Pakistan were fully aware of the purpose of Azadi March.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, it was not hidden that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had minted money and grabbed every opportunity to acquire benefits while heading the Kashmir Committee, he yelled against the present premier for highlighting the Kashmir issue on international fora although he remained silent over it during the whole decade.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts for resolving the long-standing issue of the disputed valley could not be denied by anyone as for the first time in the history the American legislatures were urged by UN to ask Modi to lift curfew in Kashmir, he mentioned.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman belonged to that specific group who was against the creation of Pakistan seventy two years ago, he was trying to destroy the future of our country's youth by bringing his students to the capital to use them for his personal political benefits, he remarked.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf United Nations Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Azadi March Money Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

 PM Khan's speech to be included in FIR if anythi ..

15 minutes ago

48 beggars rounded up in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price rises to $60.42 a barrel W ..

51 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif appears before NAB court in Ashiana ..

56 minutes ago

Illegal weapons recovered during search operation ..

7 minutes ago

French media take Google to competition regulator ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.