(@FahadShabbir)

PTI Sindh chapter president Haleem Adil Sheikh Thursday said PML-N and PPP have backed Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman to gain their insensible demand of minus one, the people of Pakistan were fully aware of the purpose of Azadi March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :PTI Sindh chapter president Haleem Adil Sheikh Thursday said PML-N and PPP have backed Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman to gain their insensible demand of minus one, the people of Pakistan were fully aware of the purpose of Azadi March.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, it was not hidden that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had minted money and grabbed every opportunity to acquire benefits while heading the Kashmir Committee, he yelled against the present premier for highlighting the Kashmir issue on international fora although he remained silent over it during the whole decade.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts for resolving the long-standing issue of the disputed valley could not be denied by anyone as for the first time in the history the American legislatures were urged by UN to ask Modi to lift curfew in Kashmir, he mentioned.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman belonged to that specific group who was against the creation of Pakistan seventy two years ago, he was trying to destroy the future of our country's youth by bringing his students to the capital to use them for his personal political benefits, he remarked.