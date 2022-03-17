Opposition parties become tools of Western powers: State Minister

UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister of State for Housing Shabbir Ali Qureshi said opposition parties have become tools of Western powers

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister of State for Housing Shabbir Ali Qureshi said opposition parties have become tools of Western powers.

"We will not allow any conspiracy to succeed," he said while addressing the ground breaking ceremony of Mother and Child Hospital here on Thursday.

The hospital was constructed at cost of Rs. 95 crore in Kot Addu Tehsil of Muzaffargarh.

He said PTI government had fulfilled its promise to provide health care to commoners at their doorsteps.

"No conspiracy of the opposition will succeed, he added. He said health card facility was no less than a blessing." The minister said they would fully participate from Muzaffargarh district on March 27 to express solidarity with the Prime Minister.

He said the government had given 32% quota for jobs to youth of South Punjab which was commendable. The PTI government had fulfilled the long standing demand of the people of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

He said, PTI government had provided modern hospital to provide medical facilities to people of the area. Fulfillment of election promises in NA-181 constituency had been entered into final stage.

He said incumbent government had approved record projects in its time period of 36 months.

He further said that political opponents had only made promises and they taken practical steps. Talking about the current situation in the country, he said that the opposition was "bunch of thieves and looters".

Former Chairman Baldia Malik Tahir Mahmood Pattal said that Minister of State Shabir Ali Qureshi had played an exemplary role for development and prosperity of Wasib.

Local leaders including Tayyab Tahir Patel, Shah Rukh, Ehsan Danish, Chaudhry Tashfeen and other local PTI officials were also present on the occasion.

