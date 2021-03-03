UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Parties Begged Only Two Seats In Senate Polls From KP

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 10:24 PM

Opposition parties begged only two seats in Senate polls from KP

The opposition parties begged only two seats out of 12 for Senate polls held here at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The opposition parties begged only two seats out of 12 for Senate polls held here at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly on Wednesday.

The opposition parties' candidates who won two seats include Hidayatullah Khan of Awami National Party and Maulana Ataur Rehman of Jamait Ullema Islaman (JUI-F).

Speaking to media at provincial assembly, Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said opposition had to get only one seat according to their strength in the house.

The second seat, he continued, went to opposition because of rejection of four votes which would be challenged by PTI.

Related Topics

Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Provincial Assembly Media Opposition

Recent Stories

PTI govt to continue efforts for strengthening ECP ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner directs complete eradication o ..

1 minute ago

EU's Von Der Leyen Says Coronavirus Pandemic Cost ..

19 minutes ago

US Will Not Promote Democracy Through Military Int ..

19 minutes ago

German Left Party Slams EU, US Sanctions on Russia ..

23 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi attends graduation of 38th bat ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.