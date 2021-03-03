Opposition parties begged only two seats in Senate polls from KP

The opposition parties begged only two seats out of 12 for Senate polls held here at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The opposition parties begged only two seats out of 12 for Senate polls held here at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly on Wednesday.

The opposition parties' candidates who won two seats include Hidayatullah Khan of Awami National Party and Maulana Ataur Rehman of Jamait Ullema Islaman (JUI-F).

Speaking to media at provincial assembly, Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said opposition had to get only one seat according to their strength in the house.

The second seat, he continued, went to opposition because of rejection of four votes which would be challenged by PTI.