Opposition parties can not escape from accountability: minister Muhamamd Jahanzaib Khan Khichi

Provincial Minister for Transport Muhamamd Jahanzaib Khan Khichi has said the opposition parties could not escape from accountability by staging public gatherings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport Muhamamd Jahanzaib Khan Khichi has said the opposition parties could not escape from accountability by staging public gatherings.

In a statement here, he said it was astonishing that founders of horse trading and Changha Mangha politics were talking about respect of vote.

He said that political opponents who used to abuse each other in the past, were united today for their own interests and not for the people.

The minister said that the people had rejected politics of these opposition parties and the Pakistan Democratic Movement's public gathering in Gujranwala was its evidence where alliance of opposition parties could notattract a good number of people.