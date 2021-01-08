Opposition parties claim of crackdown against political workers baseless: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that opposition parties may criticize government but remarks of crackdown against political workers were unfounded

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that opposition parties may criticize government but remarks of crackdown against political workers were unfounded.

Speaking in the Senate on motion moved by Leader of the Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq and others, he said that opposition has the right to criticize the government and this was their responsibility to raise questions on various issues.

He said that opposition can't prove that their workers have been arrested in any public meeting of PDM Bannu, Peshawar, Lahore and Gujranwala.

He said that political workers were arrested by the previous government, adding that even a sitting chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was attacked on Motorway. He asked who carried out the killing of innocent people in model town.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Quetta and meet the people of Hazara community.

He said that who so ever killed one Pakistani would be held accountable for it.

Ali said that Maulana Fazal Rehman remained chairman of Kashmir Committee for long tenures but his contributions in this regard in the knowledge of whole nation.

He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was absconder sitting abroad and speaking against armed forces. He said that our enemies want to create differences among us on basis of sects.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only politician came into power after 22 years long struggle, adding that he was elected from five Constituencies at the same time which was record.

He said that Pakistan was the home of all of us and we all had given sacrifices for the independence of our country, adding that people of Balochistan and KP have given great sacrifices for the freedom of Pakistan.