Opposition parties deceiving themselves on APC: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that opposition parties were deceiving themselves on the All Parties Conference (APC).

According to a hand out, he said that unemployed politicians should keep this in mind that APC cannot assure public acceptability but serving people was the real politics which was the hallmark of PTI government.

He said that people of Pakistan have complete confidence on the bold and honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The rejected elements had done nothing before and will not get anything in future as well.

CM said that APC of the opposition parties will end in a fiasco. He said that the opposition parties had already been divided and will further split after APC.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that opposition had once again proved that they only gathered for protecting their personal interests.

He said that opposition parties had totally ignored the national interest. Those who looted the national exchequer cannot hoodwink the people through the drama of APC.

CM said that people of Pakistan were well aware and recognized the ineligible and corrupt faces. The rejected elements cannot deceive the conscience people of Pakistan.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that opposition parties were trying to create hurdles in the progress and prosperity of the country. He said that the negative role of the opposition was highly deplorable.

He said that Pakistan cannot afford any more chaos. The drama of APC will also be failed like past, he added.