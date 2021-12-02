Opposition parties decide to boycott in-camera briefing of NSC

(@FahadShabbir)

The Opposition Parties while citing the government's dictatorial behaviour as its reason has announced to boycott the in-camera briefing of National Security Committee to be held on December 6,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2021) Citing the government's dictatorial behaviour as its reason, the Opposition parties on Thursday decided to boycott the upcoming in-camera briefing of the national security committee to be held on December 6.

In a statement issued by Parliament's united Opposition said that parties that are part of the anti-government alliance always showed seriousness towards the issues involving the Constitution, law, national security and general public.

The Opposition includes the PML-N, PPP, JUI-F, PK-MAP, JI, ANP, BNP-Mengal, Qaumi Watan, NP and Mohsin Dawar.

The Opposition reaction came after parliamentary committee on national security decided to convene session December 6. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had earlier summoned a meeting of the national security committee on December 6 to discuss important issues related to the country.

NSA Moeed Yusuf will brief lawmakers on national security and other issues during the meeting.

The National Assembly Secretariat sent invitations to leaders of all parliamentary parties in both Houses of the Senate, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, opposition leader in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem, Maulana Asad Mehmood of the JUI-F, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema of PML-Q, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of the MQM-Pakistan, Khalid Magsi of BAP, Ghuos Buksh Mehar from GDA, Amir Haider Khan of the ANP, Sheikh Rasheed of Awami Muslim League, BNP chief Akhtar Mengal, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti of JWP, parliamentary leader of the PPP in Senate Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Azam Tarar of PML-N and senators Anwarul Haq Kakar, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor, Faisal Ali Sabzwari, Tahir Bizanjo, Hidayatullah Khan, Shafiq Tareen, Kamil Ali Agha, Mushtaq Ahmed, Muzafar Hussain, Muhammad Qasim and Dilawar Khan.

The CMs of the entire provinces, President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as Gilgit-Baltistan CM were also invited to the meeting as special invitees.

Federal ministers, including Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, Shafqat Mehmood, Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Umar, Syed Fakhar Imam, Hammad Azhar, Dr Shireen Mazari and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Adviser to PM on Finance Shaukat Tarin as well secretaries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, interior, defense, finance, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and national security will be special invitees.

The last PCNS meeting was held on November 8, in which the parliamentary leaders were briefed on the government-TTP talks.

The Opposition said that not only did the Opposition parties and their leaders attend briefings on these issues, despite the absence of the prime minister, but also provided recommendations to solve the issues.

The opposition said that the government's dictatorial attitude and their recent move to bulldoze important bills in Parliament prompted it to boycott the in-camera briefing session.

They said that it was really disappointing that the government was making Parliament a rubber-stamp institution with its recent actions. It accused the government of not raising important issues related to external and internal threats and those concerning the common man, adding that it was tackling vital issues through such in-camera briefings.

The Opposition said that in reality, it is the government that practically boycotted Parliament, which is a Constitutional and legal forum of the public.

It further said that the prime minister had not attended Parliamentary briefings and sessions, giving an example of a session on occupied Kashmir, adding that it indicated how the prime minister does not believe in the democratic spirit of consultation and the importance of tolerating differing opinions.

It stated that in such circumstances, attending the in-camera briefing session would help the government stage another drama that had nothing to do with the critical issues facing the country.

Mentioning National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf, the Oppositions said that Yusuf was deprived of the relevant authority that his position commands. "He is merely a showpiece," it added.