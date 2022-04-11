UrduPoint.com

Opposition Parties Decide To Withdraw No-trust-motion Against KP CM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 11, 2022 | 02:37 PM

ANA MPA Hussain Babak says No-Trust-Motion would not be part of the agenda today as they approached assembly secretariat to withdraw it

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2022) Opposition parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Monday decided to withdraw no-trust motion against Chief Minister Mahmood Khan after the provincial authorities assured that they would not dissolve the assembly.

ANP MPA Hussain Babak while sharing the decision said No-Trust-Motion would not be part of the agenda today as they approached assembly secretariat to withdraw it.

The opposition also submitted a similar motion against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minsiter Mahmood Khan after the submission of a no-trust-motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government in Punjab.

Awami National Party (ANP) MPA Hussain Babab and other members of the provincial assembly belonging to opposition parties submitted the no-trust motion against the chief minister in the assembly secretariat.

The PPP provincial president said the opposition parties including JUI-F, ANP and PPP were on the same page and would bring a no-confidence motion to oust the PTI-led KP government.

He claimed, “At least, 45 MPAs from the PTI are in contact with the opposition parties,” pointing out that the motion would be submitted in the KP Assembly after voting on the trust-move against PM Imran Khan in Parliament.

