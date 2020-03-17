UrduPoint.com
Opposition Parties' Delegation Meets CEC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :A delegation of opposition parties' leaders on Tuesday met with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja to congratulate him on his appointment.

The delegation assured full support to him and expressed the hope that the next general elections would be held in free, fair and transparent manner.

The CEC thanked the delegation and said his appointment was made after consensus of all political parties and assured them of holding next elections in transparent manner and without any pressure, said a press release.

He said he would invite political parties and get suggestions to hold next elections in a fair and peaceful manner.

The delegation members included Farhat Ullah Babar from Pakistan Peoples Party, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Khuram Dastgeer and Attaullah Tarrar from Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Salahudin Ayubi from Jamiat-e- Ulema islam (F).

