Opposition Parties Demand Requisition Of Senate Session

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 11:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Opposition parties in the Senate on Friday demanded that session of the Senate should be called for a vote on a motion moved by them against Chairman Senate.

Speaking at a press conference here outside Parliament House - along with senators Sherry Rehman, Usman Kakar and Abdul Ghafoor Haideri - Hasil Bizenjo, a candidate of opposition parties for the slot of chairman Senate said they had received a letter from the chairman Senate about holding of session and it was reviewed by their legal experts.

The experts in turn prepared a letter and sent it to the Senate Secretariat for requisitioning of the session, he told.

He said their motion for removal of the chairman Senate had been admitted and the session had to be called within the days mentioned in the law.

He claimed all leaders of opposition parties in the Senate attended the meeting on Thursday and in total 55 Senators attended the meeting.

While some of the Senators were travelling to Islamabad and hopefully more than 60 Senators would meet on Monday, he informed.

"We think we have succeeded in our vote of no confidence," he said adding now if any delaying tactic would be used then it would be violation of the Constitution.

Session should be held to determine who enjoyed majority on the motion moved by the opposition, he added.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani along with Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz met Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to discuss the situation arising out of opposition's effort to move the no confidence motion.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq along with other opposition leaders had been devising the strategy for moving a motion in the Senate against the incumbent chairman.

According to Sherry Rehman the numerical strength of the opposition parties was intact.

Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz had hinted that Senate session might be called, adding rules of Senate allowed the President to call the session in 120 days.

