Opposition Parties Demonstrated Patriotism: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 03:56 PM

Opposition parties demonstrated patriotism: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Prime Minister on information has said opposition parties have thwarted nefarious designs of anti state elements by demonstrating patriotism on the matter of approval of army act amendment bill in National Assembly (NA)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Prime Minister on information has said opposition parties have thwarted nefarious designs of anti state elements by demonstrating patriotism on the matter of approval of army act amendment bill in National Assembly (NA).She said this while taking to media men outside NA here Tuesday.She held that difference of opinion on political matters is beauty of democracy.

The political rivals go on criticizing each other. But all the political parties give preference to national interest when time comes. Political parties demonstrated responsibility in vital legislation.

PPP showed patriotism by withdrawing its amendments.She underlined providing corruption free environment is first and foremost national interest.

Accountability is need of country. This is matter of country's prowess and national interest.

Working legally and constitutionally is among the responsibilities of the government.She remarked innocent people should not be afraid of accountability. Imran Khan has come with the agenda of reforms in the institutions.

Legislating in national interest is beauty of democracy. Government has no objection if the proposals from opposition are in national interest.Strengthening the institutions is responsibility of government, she underscored.

Weeding out corrupt practices from the institutions is an aspect of national security. This parliament has given strength to institutions to work. Government will continue to do the job of fortifying the institutions, she observed.

