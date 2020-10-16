UrduPoint.com
Opposition Parties Directionless, Lacked Political Acumen: Chief Minister

Fri 16th October 2020 | 08:12 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has asserted that the opposition was directionless and lacked political acumen

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has asserted that the opposition was directionless and lacked political acumen.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister regretted that the opposition had no agenda and made it clear the government was not bothered over public meetings.

These elements, in fact, wanted to protect their corruption in the garb of rallies but the accountability of the corrupt would continue as PTI was mandated to eliminate corruption and it would not deviate from it.

The CM asserted the people had rejected the politics of chaos and they would not side with such elements.

The PTI government was fully engaged in public service and the journey of public service would continue, he said adding there was a threat of the second wave of corona and the political agitators should avoid playing with the lives of the people because the virus can spread due to corona SOPs violations.

