Opposition Parties Disintegrate, Blaming Each Other: Shehryar Afridi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 12:30 AM

Opposition parties disintegrate, blaming each other: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman of the Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi on Monday said opposition parties were disintegrated and blaming each other as they were suffering from Imran Khan's phobia.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was divided in groups and it was habitual for leveling baseless allegations against others.

He said every sector of the country was showing positive indicators due to prudent policies of the present government and under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said farmers were getting bumper crops of wheat, sugarcane, cotton, rice due to effective policies, adding that the country was achieving remarkable successes in diplomatic field as well.

Shehryar Afridi said the opposition should come in the Parliament and play its due role for resolving the public issues because it was equally responsible for the purpose.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had disintegrated as it had not capacity to create hurdle in the way of development of the country, adding all opposition parties had trust deficit on each other.

