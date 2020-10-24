UrduPoint.com
Opposition Parties Doing Negative Politics To Hide Corruption: Shibli

Sat 24th October 2020 | 09:40 PM

Opposition parties doing negative politics to hide corruption: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said the opposition parties were doing negative politics by leveling baseless allegations against the government to hide their corruption, but they could not achieve successes.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had ruined the national institutions while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was revamping and restructuring them.

The minister said the PTI government was effectively working to resolve all issues including bringing down inflation to provide relief to the common man.

The government had devised mechanism to control price hike, he added.

He said the many PML-N leaders were absconder and involved in massive corruption as this political party had no links with democracy.

More Stories From Pakistan

