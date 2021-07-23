UrduPoint.com
Opposition Parties Fail To Get AJK People's Attention: SACM

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Opposition parties fail to get AJK people's attention: SACM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that the opposition parties had failed to get attention of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) people during the ongoing election campaign.

Addressing a press conference at DGPR here, she said that the people of AJK had rejected these parties due to their negative narrative presented during the election campaigns.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, had a comprehensive road map for development and prosperity of AJK.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was true ambassador of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) as he had been highlighting the Kashmir issue at national and international forums. Dr Firdous said Kashmir and Pakistan were linked with each other.

The SACM said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates would win the elections being conducted for a total of 45 seats of the AJK Legislative Assembly: 33 seats in AJK and 12 seats falling in Pakistan.

The SACM said Maryam Nawaz had presented the narrative of Narendra Modi in entire election campaign as the PML-N government in AJK did not carry out any development works which she could present before the people. She said the fake princess badly failed to get attention of the people as the narrative presented by her was aired by the Indian media. She made national institutions controversial for political mileage by compromising on the blood of Kashmiri people, the SACM added.

She said the Lahore Waste Management Company worked diligently to ensure cleanliness in the city on the Eid-ul-Azha days and workers of the company deserved appreciation over their work.

