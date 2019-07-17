Opposition parties fearful of accountability: Ch Sarwar

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) : Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that opposition was scared of free and fair accountability and desperate to derail government 's path to progress

Talking to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders Ali Bukhari and Rana Sajid Shaukat at the Governor's House, here, he said the government would get rid of corruption, unemployment and injustice under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ch Sarwar said the 'rejected' opposition was protesting for political gains and not for the welfare of the masses, adding, the opposition would not succeed as people knew their insidious objectives and reality of slogans.

The governor said opposition wanted to remove Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani but it would fail badly, adding, the PTI government stood by Sadiq Sanjrani.

Ch Sarwar said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government would keep striving for achieving targets of durable progress. He said the government would turn Pakistan into a true manifestation of the vision of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and poet of the East Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He said every move of opposition against government would meet failure because people stood by PTI narrative and witnessing progress being made by the PTI government.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the PTI government was faced with challenges, but it would overcome all obstacles in a short span of time.