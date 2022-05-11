- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Opposition parties form parliamentary committee to devise joint strategy against GB govt
Opposition Parties Form Parliamentary Committee To Devise Joint Strategy Against GB Govt
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2022 | 11:05 PM
Opposition parties in Gilgit-Baltistan formed a five-member parliamentary committee to devise a joint strategy against the GB government
GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Opposition parties in Gilgit-Baltistan formed a five-member parliamentary committee to devise a joint strategy against the GB government.
The committee includes Engineer Muhammad Ismail (PPP), Ghulam Muhammad (PML-N), Rehmat Khaliq (JUI-F), Ayub Waziri (ITP) and Nawaz Khan Naji).
The opposition parties in a meeting at a local hotel in Gilgit termed the GB government a'one-man show'.