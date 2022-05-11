UrduPoint.com

Opposition Parties Form Parliamentary Committee To Devise Joint Strategy Against GB Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Opposition parties form parliamentary committee to devise joint strategy against GB govt

Opposition parties in Gilgit-Baltistan formed a five-member parliamentary committee to devise a joint strategy against the GB government

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Opposition parties in Gilgit-Baltistan formed a five-member parliamentary committee to devise a joint strategy against the GB government.

The committee includes Engineer Muhammad Ismail (PPP), Ghulam Muhammad (PML-N), Rehmat Khaliq (JUI-F), Ayub Waziri (ITP) and Nawaz Khan Naji).

The opposition parties in a meeting at a local hotel in Gilgit termed the GB government a'one-man show'.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Hotel Gilgit Baltistan Nawaz Khan Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

No power can slow down progress on CPEC: Abdul Qay ..

No power can slow down progress on CPEC: Abdul Qayyum

36 seconds ago
 Meta Withdraws Request for Guidance on Ukraine Con ..

Meta Withdraws Request for Guidance on Ukraine Conflict From Oversight Board - S ..

37 seconds ago
 Process of receiving nomination forms for LG elect ..

Process of receiving nomination forms for LG elections would continue till 13 Ma ..

39 seconds ago
 FPCCI Vice President calls upon HCCI and HCSTSI to ..

FPCCI Vice President calls upon HCCI and HCSTSI to work together for betterment ..

41 seconds ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 1 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 11 May 2022

8 minutes ago
 Electoral reforms too essential for holding free,f ..

Electoral reforms too essential for holding free,fair, transparent elections: Kh ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.