Opposition parties form parliamentary committee to devise joint strategy against GB govt

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Opposition parties in Gilgit-Baltistan formed a five-member parliamentary committee to devise a joint strategy against the GB government.

The committee includes Engineer Muhammad Ismail (PPP), Ghulam Muhammad (PML-N), Rehmat Khaliq (JUI-F), Ayub Waziri (ITP) and Nawaz Khan Naji).

The opposition parties in a meeting at a local hotel in Gilgit termed the GB government a'one-man show'.