Opposition Parties Gathered For Hiding Their Corruption: PTI Leader

Sun 03rd January 2021 | 12:12 AM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasar Saturday said the opposition parties were creating propaganda against the institutions which was not in the interest of public and the country

People have rejected the propaganda against the institutions, he expressed these while talking to a delegation of PTI workers at PTI Office here.

He said India and its intelligence agencies were involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan with the aim to destabilize peace and to halt the development processes in the province which would get nothing except failure.

Hamza Khan Nasar said that the opposition have gathered on the platform of PDM to cover up their corruption and they had not addressed problems of the public in the past regimes.

He said security forces including police, Levies Force, FC, and other law enforcement agencies have always gave sacrifices for the protection and defense of the country.

