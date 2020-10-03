Opposition parties have joined hands to protect their loot: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition parties have joined hands just to protect their vested interests and the looted wealth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition parties have joined hands just to protect their vested interests and the looted wealth.

In a statement issued here, he said that the opposition parties had no development agenda for the people of Pakistan as the rejected elements were not even sincere with each other.

The alliance of the opposition parties would soon come to its logical end, Usman Buzdar said adding that the opposition leaders had nothing to do with the problems of a common man.

They were worried about their future as the country was moving in the tight direction. He said that people were well aware that these parties destroyed the economy during their tenures. Those who looted the nation exchequer could not hoodwink people now.

Conscience people of Pakistan were fully aware of corrupt practices of these politicians.

The incumbent government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would rid the country of these political impurities.