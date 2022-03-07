Opposition parties hell bent on destabilizing the country: AJK PM

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Mar, 2022 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said on Monday that at a time when Pakistan was facing multiple challenges, the Opposition parties were remorselessly engaged in hatching conspiracies to destabilize the country.

The AJK PM said this while speaking to the media at PWD Rest House in Kotli district of Mirpur division.

Minister for Higher education Zafar Iqbal Malik, Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhry Muhammad Raqib, Deputy Commissioner Amjad Riki Mughal were also present on the occasion.

The AJK Prime Minister said that the Opposition parties must bear in mind the fact that there was no threat to the PTI government saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his term. "Every attempt of the Opposition to dislodge the democratically elected government is bound to fail", he said, adding that Imran Khan's sole mission was to turn Pakistan into a welfare state on the lines of Riyasat-e-Madina.

Praising Prime Minister Khan's political acumen, he said that he was amongst the top three leaders the country has got during its 70-year long history. "Prime Minister Imran Khan is protecting the country from internal and external conspiracies", he said, adding that Imran Khan's independent foreign policy has forced the US to change its 'do more' to 'no more' policy.

Prime Minister Niazi made it clear that he had no personal agenda. "Our agenda is Imran Khan's agenda and that is all about holding across the board accountability to eradicate corruption from the state, improve lives of common masses and highlighting Kashmir issue at global level", he said.

He lamented that the Opposition parties were playing political gimmicks to hide their corruption and evade from accountability. These gimmicks, he said, won't really help them escape accountability. He said that it was quite unfortunate that the opposition was playing with the interests of Pakistan by fomenting political instability in the country.

He said that at this crucial stage, there was dire need of unity at all levels to face the internal and global challenges. Regarding his government's plans the PM Niazi said that a host of development schemes and mega projects have been initiated by his government. "More schemes for the welfare and facilities of the people will be initiated after the forthcoming budget", he said, adding that it was for the first time that opposition MPs were being given full share of development funds.

Terming Kotli as his home city, the AJK Prime Minister said that his government would provide employment to educated youth on the basis of merit. Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that he will never compromise on the dignity of the state. Referring to the appointment of judges, he said that the PTI government's agenda was to ensure rule of law and supremacy of merit in the region.

Regarding the problems faced by the journalist community, he said the district administration should immediately address the issues of Kotli Journalist Community Kotli Journalist Colony. Terming Prime Minister Khan as the ambassador of Kashmiris, the AJK PM expressed the hope that the Kashmir issue would be resolved under the leadership of Imran Khan.

