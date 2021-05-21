Opposition parties hold rally to express solidarity with Palestinian people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The opposition parties in the National Assembly led by Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on Friday hold a rally and handed over a resolution to the United Nations office in Islamabad.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the naked Israeli aggression in Palestine. Israel martyred innocent Palestinian people, including women and children, during days of violence in the Gaza Strip besides leveling scores of buildings to the ground.

"We have submitted the resolution passed by the National Assembly to a representative of the United Nations," he said.

The resolution reflected the sentiments of the entire Pakistani nation, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif urged the UN to implement its resolutions so that peace and calm could return globally. "No durable peace can be brought unless the longstanding issues like Palestine were not settled," he said.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri also visited the UN office along with opposition lawmakers to hand over the resolution.