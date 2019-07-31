UrduPoint.com
Opposition Parties Holding Protests For Personal Gain: Amir Kiyani

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 08:35 PM

Central Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Amir Mehmood Kiyani Wednesday said the opposition parties were holding protest demonstration for personal interest and they had nothing to do with welfare of the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Central Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Amir Mehmood Kiyani Wednesday said the opposition parties were holding protest demonstration for personal interest and they had nothing to do with welfare of the masses.

The opposition parties had ruled for 35 years in the country but they were now creating hurdles in the way of the incumbent government which was working for political and economic stability, he said talking to ptv.

He said for the first time in the history of the country bigwigs of PPP and PML-N were facing accountability and confining in jail on corruption charges.

He said Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari looted the national exchequer ruthlessly, adding this was a time to recover wealth from them and make thecountry's economy stable.

