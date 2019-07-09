Opposition parties in Senate hold meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

The opposition parties in the Senate on Tuesday held a meeting here at the Parliament House, which was chaired by Opposition Leader Raja Zafarul Haq

The meeting was attended by senators Sherry Rehman, Sassui Palijo, Ashok Kumar, Pervez Rashid, Musadiq Malik, Mushahidullah Khan and Usman Kakar among others.

However, two senators of the Jamat-e-Islami (JI) did not attend the meeting.

After the meeting, the opposition senators submitted a no-confidence resolution against incumbent the Senate chairman with the Senate Secretariat along with a requisition to convene a session of the Upper House.