UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Parties In Senate Hold Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 10:47 PM

Opposition parties in Senate hold meeting

The opposition parties in the Senate on Tuesday held a meeting here at the Parliament House, which was chaired by Opposition Leader Raja Zafarul Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The opposition parties in the Senate on Tuesday held a meeting here at the Parliament House, which was chaired by Opposition Leader Raja Zafarul Haq.

The meeting was attended by senators Sherry Rehman, Sassui Palijo, Ashok Kumar, Pervez Rashid, Musadiq Malik, Mushahidullah Khan and Usman Kakar among others.

However, two senators of the Jamat-e-Islami (JI) did not attend the meeting.

After the meeting, the opposition senators submitted a no-confidence resolution against incumbent the Senate chairman with the Senate Secretariat along with a requisition to convene a session of the Upper House.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Sherry Rehman Parliament Rashid Opposition

Recent Stories

Children&#039;s Museum at Louvre Abu Dhabi promote ..

33 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE’s commitment to c ..

1 hour ago

AJK Prime Minister sets example of great sympathy ..

56 seconds ago

Fans ejected from World Cup match after political ..

58 seconds ago

Doctors to get training for implementation on PPSP ..

59 seconds ago

Iran to Respect JCPOA Obligations as Much as Other ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.