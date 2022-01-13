Opposition parties indifferent to politics of national interest: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the opposition parties are indifferent to politics of national interest as they go to every extent to point-score the issues involving human lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the opposition parties are indifferent to politics of national interest as they go to every extent to point-score the issues involving human lives.

In a statement, he said the PTI-led government got the opposition which has neither awareness nor understanding of national interests.

The chief minister regretted that the opposition tried to play politics on Murree tragedy.

It is not the human heart but the sheer lust for power that runs deep in the opposition leaders, he enunciated and added the opposition has failed at every occasion.