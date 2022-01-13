UrduPoint.com

Opposition Parties Indifferent To Politics Of National Interest: CM Buzdar

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 09:46 PM

Opposition parties indifferent to politics of national interest: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the opposition parties are indifferent to politics of national interest as they go to every extent to point-score the issues involving human lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the opposition parties are indifferent to politics of national interest as they go to every extent to point-score the issues involving human lives.

In a statement, he said the PTI-led government got the opposition which has neither awareness nor understanding of national interests.

The chief minister regretted that the opposition tried to play politics on Murree tragedy.

It is not the human heart but the sheer lust for power that runs deep in the opposition leaders, he enunciated and added the opposition has failed at every occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Murree Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court expresses annoyance with NDMA ..

Islamabad High Court expresses annoyance with NDMA over Murree incident

3 minutes ago
 Sindh govt to help KMC in setting up desalination ..

Sindh govt to help KMC in setting up desalination plant in Karachi: Administrato ..

3 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to curb poaching, illegal hunting of ..

Efforts afoot to curb poaching, illegal hunting of migratory birds: KP wildlife ..

3 minutes ago
 3-day training programme on disaster management co ..

3-day training programme on disaster management concludes

3 minutes ago
 BARDC to provide pulses machinery to farmers on su ..

BARDC to provide pulses machinery to farmers on subsidized rates

3 minutes ago
 Tunisian press slams 'scandal' at Africa Cup of Na ..

Tunisian press slams 'scandal' at Africa Cup of Nations

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.