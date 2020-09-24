Opposition parties launch 5th generation war against national institutions: Fayyaz Chohan

Information Minister for Punjab, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Thursday said that opposition parties have launched 5th generation war against institutions of Pakistan which reflects that their political and economic interests are in line with anti-state elements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Information Minister for Punjab, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Thursday said that opposition parties have launched 5th generation war against institutions of Pakistan which reflects that their political and economic interests are in line with anti-state elements.

Addressing a press conference here at Rawalpindi Arts Council he said, the basic agenda behind the All Parties Conference (APC) was to malign the national security agencies, defame the democratic institutions and shake confidence of the people in judiciary.

Pakistan Army had always played a key role to safeguard interests of Pakistan and it ensured peace rendering supreme sacrifices in war against terrorism, operations of Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad, he said adding, the Armed Forces also helped the civil administration in every nook and corner of the country to counter challenges like flood, Covid-19, sectarian violence and other emergencies.

He said, the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, have been trying to protect their vested interest through secret meetings with military top brass but, now they are propagating against the national security agencies to get relief in corruption cases.

He said, the leaders of PML-N including Shahbaz Sharif and Chaudhary Nisar had 24 meetings with leadership of Pak-Army in 2008.

He said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution, functioning in a transparent manner and without any external influence, adding, the Chairman NAB was appointed by Former Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the then opposition leader Khurshid Shah.

He termed APC as a futile attempt to achieve their hidden agenda and to get relief from the government in corruption cases and protect looted amount.

To a question he said, the opposition parties tried to 'Blackmail' the government over Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related bills but its 'policy of give and take' could not succeed.

To another question he said that the possible arrest of the opposition leader, Shahbaz Sharif in money laundering case was not a demand of the government rather, it would be due to unprecedented corruption of Shehbaz Sharif when he was Chief Minister.

The provincial minister said that Shahbaz Sharif's claim of not committing corruption of a single penny was absolutely correct as billions and billions of rupees from national exchequer were looted in the past and laundered in personal accounts.