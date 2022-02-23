Opposition parties' leaders meet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting of the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was held at the residence of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif here on Wednesday.

PDM Chief Maulana Fazl-Ur-Rehman, Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz attended the meeting. PML-N's Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq and Marriyum Aurangzeb were also present. Akram Khan Durrani and Maulana Asaad-ur-Rehman from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) also attended the meeting.

According to a joint statement issued here, the meeting discussed in detail overall political situation in the country.