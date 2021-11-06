UrduPoint.com

Opposition Parties Misleading Nation By Giving Fake Information On Petroleum Products: Hassan Khawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 01:42 PM

Opposition parties misleading nation by giving fake information on petroleum products: Hassan Khawar

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Hassan Khawar has said that the opposition parties were misleading nation by giving fake information about tax increase on petroleum products.

He said previous government were charging more tax than the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on the petroleum products, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the government got hit by three rupees per liter in its revenue to facilitate masses in recent price hike on petroleum items.

To avoid sugar crisis in the country he said the Punjab government took prompt steps and imported sugar which was available in the market at controlled rate, adding that a mechanism was being set up to overcome the shortage and strict action would be taken against those involved in hoarding and profiteers.

He criticized the Sindh government that has been in power for the last 13 years, but they are not ready to take responsibility and doing politics on sugar crisis.

