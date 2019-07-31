Opposition parties misleading nation in name of democracy: Faisal Javed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday said the alliance of opposition political parties is only aimed at protecting the looted wealth of the nation and for this purpose opposition political parties are doing the politics of personal interests.

Talking to private news channel, Faisal Javed expressed his party's full confidence for Chairman Senate Saqiq Sanjrani and said that the Federal government would give full support to Chairman Senate, adding, opposition no-confidence move against Sanjrani would not be succeeded anymore.

He said entire nation is aware that Sadiq Sanjrani has been performing his duties with full responsibilities and completely in line with democratic practices and parliamentary traditions.

"Corrupt opposition rulers of PML-N and PPP were trying to mislead the nation in the name of democracy to conceal their corruption he said, adding, they always talked about to divide the country.

Faisal Javed said those who were making speeches against the government themselves faced allegations of looting public money.

Pakistan would have not been facing such a huge burden of loans if corruption has not been done by the former rulers. Those who have looted the national wealth have to give answer of their crimes, he added.