UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Parties Misleading Nation In Name Of Democracy: Faisal Javed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 01:33 PM

Opposition parties misleading nation in name of democracy: Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday said the alliance of opposition political parties is only aimed at protecting the looted wealth of the nation and for this purpose opposition political parties are doing the politics of personal interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday said the alliance of opposition political parties is only aimed at protecting the looted wealth of the nation and for this purpose opposition political parties are doing the politics of personal interests.

Talking to private news channel, Faisal Javed expressed his party's full confidence for Chairman Senate Saqiq Sanjrani and said that the Federal government would give full support to Chairman Senate, adding, opposition no-confidence move against Sanjrani would not be succeeded anymore.

He said entire nation is aware that Sadiq Sanjrani has been performing his duties with full responsibilities and completely in line with democratic practices and parliamentary traditions.

"Corrupt opposition rulers of PML-N and PPP were trying to mislead the nation in the name of democracy to conceal their corruption he said, adding, they always talked about to divide the country.

Faisal Javed said those who were making speeches against the government themselves faced allegations of looting public money.

Pakistan would have not been facing such a huge burden of loans if corruption has not been done by the former rulers. Those who have looted the national wealth have to give answer of their crimes, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Senate Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Alliance Money Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

PM Imran denies President Alvi’s request to rest ..

6 minutes ago

Sheheryar Munawar extends support for Superstar Ma ..

14 minutes ago

BankIslami partners with Sajjad Foundation to send ..

16 minutes ago

Punjab govt to increase fines of vehicles under ne ..

25 minutes ago

Tunnel farming gains popularity in Punjab

2 minutes ago

Multi-pronged strategy adopted to promote tourism: ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.