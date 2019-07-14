Opposition parties not capable to remove Senate chairman: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday the opposition parties did not have the capability to remove Senate chairman from his post and they would lose badly in their movement of no-confidence against Sadiq Sanjrani.

The chief minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had always supported Sadiq Sanjrani, it is supporting him now and it would always support him in future.

In a statement issued here, the Punjab CM said the Senate chairman had support of the majority in the house and the no-confidence move of the opposition would be failed.

He said the opposition parties, whose politics was based on chaos and anarchy, were working on the same agenda in order to fulfill their vested interests; however, this was high time that they mend their ways.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was standing with the Senate chairman against the illogical demand of the opposition parties, which are working against him only to fulfill their vested interests.

"Sadiq Sanjrani, who belongs to Balochistan, has always done justice to his post and performed his duties fairly," he added.

The CM said that it was a responsibility of the state to provide education, health and clean drinking water facilities to people and the PTI government was making all-out efforts to provide people with their rights.

He said the PTI government was working for welfare of the common man. He said that tough time was about to pass, adding that Pakistan is moving forward to its real destination swiftly.