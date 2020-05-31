UrduPoint.com
Opposition Parties Not Helping Govt In Fight Against Coronavirus: CM

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 07:10 PM

Opposition parties not helping govt in fight against coronavirus: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) ::Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that the opposition parties were pursuing only the agenda of saving themselves in corruption cases, instead of helping the government fight coronavirus.

In a media statement, he lamented that the opposition leaders had shown their indifference towards the public by politicising an important national issue like coronavirus. He condemned that the opposition parties were indulging in only point scoring on the issue.

Usman Buzdar emphasised that it was high time to shun politics and stand by the distressed and grieved humanity. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was standing shoulder to shoulder with their affected brothers and sisters, he added.

He remarked that wishful thinking and aspirations of the opposition parties had neither earlier been fulfilled nor those would materialise in future.

The CM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a ray of hope for the people of Pakistan and those indulging in propaganda should come to know loud and clear that the public service was not done by merely raising hollow slogans or making false claims. He said that the nation knew very well those elements enjoying the London trips. He said that such elements always flee abroad by deserting their people in the time of need. Masses have fully recognised their dual faces now, concluded the CM.

