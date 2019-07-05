Opposition parties not ready to accept their defeat: Sumsam Ali Bukhari

Punjab Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Friday said some opposition parties were finding it hard to accept their defeat as they could not stay away from power corridors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Friday said some opposition parties were finding it hard to accept their defeat as they could not stay away from power corridors.

In a handout, issued here on Friday, he asked that if the Rehbar Committee, formed by the opposition parties, would formulate guiding principles for eradicating corruption from the country.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) both hindered progress and prosperity of the country during their tenures.

The information minister said those looting billions of rupees were reuniting under new slogans now.

He said due to untiring efforts and consistent struggle of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the accountability was now becoming possible.

He further said the public funds would be spent on the welfare of common masses of Pakistan. Huge fiscal embezzlement took place in Punjab during the last 10 years, he added.

Massive loot and plunder was committed under the pretext of undertaking mega projects, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would put the country on the right track at any cost, the minister concluded.