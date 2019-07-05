UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Parties Not Ready To Accept Their Defeat: Sumsam Ali Bukhari

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 07:45 PM

Opposition parties not ready to accept their defeat: Sumsam Ali Bukhari

Punjab Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Friday said some opposition parties were finding it hard to accept their defeat as they could not stay away from power corridors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Friday said some opposition parties were finding it hard to accept their defeat as they could not stay away from power corridors.

In a handout, issued here on Friday, he asked that if the Rehbar Committee, formed by the opposition parties, would formulate guiding principles for eradicating corruption from the country.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) both hindered progress and prosperity of the country during their tenures.

The information minister said those looting billions of rupees were reuniting under new slogans now.

He said due to untiring efforts and consistent struggle of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the accountability was now becoming possible.

He further said the public funds would be spent on the welfare of common masses of Pakistan. Huge fiscal embezzlement took place in Punjab during the last 10 years, he added.

Massive loot and plunder was committed under the pretext of undertaking mega projects, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would put the country on the right track at any cost, the minister concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Information Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Muslim From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Barrister Sultan Mehmood calls on Prime Minister

1 minute ago

Stock Exchange sheds 380 points

1 minute ago

DHA issues health advisory to control Congo virus

1 minute ago

Man deprived of cash in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Municipal Corporation Multan launches crackdown on ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.